Political rumour mills stirred up some excitement by suggesting Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie could be considering running for the Ontario Liberal’s leadership position.

This started a whole conversation on the prospect of her taking on Doug Ford in the next provincial election in 2026, before Crombie weighed in on the subject.

The Mississauga mayor has been vocal about her opposition to the premier’s controversial housing bill, to which he has not reacted favourably. She has also been openly advocating for her city to break free of Peel Region and become independent.

Some in the provincial Liberal party are allegedly in favour of her becoming leader, believing that she is a favourable candidate to challenge Ford.

Furthermore, a Toronto Star report also quoted a high-ranking Progressive Conservative official, who said Crombie is the one potential Liberal candidate who concerns the premier.

When pressed by reporters at the virtual news conference on Mississauga’s action plan for new housing, Crombie didn’t completely shut the door on the idea of getting into provincial politics. She simply said that she is very focussed on her city right now. So later maybe???

In the meanwhile the Mississauga mayor is expected to attend the Liberals’ convention this weekend in Hamilton, which is what gave a lot of momentum to the rumour.

Bonnie Crombie served as member of Parliament (MP) for Mississauga-Streetsville as a Liberal candidate from 2008 to 2011. After being defeated by Conservative candidate Brad Butt in the 2011 federal election, she turned to municipal politics and was elected to Mississauga City Council that September. She took on the city’s top job in 2014. This is her third term as Mississauga’s mayor.