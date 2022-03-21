ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Is Randeep Hooda dating model-actress Lin Laishram?

By CanIndia News Online Editor-Seema
0
1

If rumours are to be believed Randeep Hooda seems to have found love again. This time it is Manipuri model and actress who ahs worked in movies like ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Rangoon’ and Mary Kom’, Lin Laishram.

While neither Randeep nor Lin have officially conformed their relationship, sources say that the couple have been going steady for the last 6-8 months.

Before this, Hooda was confirmed to be in a relationship with Neetu Chandra for nearly 3 years from 2010-2013.

He was also in a relationship with Sushmita Sen for a while many years ago. While Randeep is not one to shout from rooftops about his personal life, he has also never been super secretive.

He tends to not comment on his personal life and so we may have to make do with speculations based on his social media feeds.

Lin Laishram is a successful model who has also worked in movies like ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Mary Kom’ and ‘Rangoon’ and ‘Axone’.

She has in the past been vocal about racism faced by North East Indians in India. She has also participated in the reality show ‘Kingfisher Calendar Girls. She has studied and worked as model in New York and then she moved to Mumbai and did theatre with renowned artists like Naseeruddin Shah.

Randeep is busy with his upcoming projects. He has ‘Mard’ which is set for a September release date. Then he has ‘Unfair and Lovely’ due to release in October. He also has ‘Rat on a Highway’ that will hit the big screens in December of 2022.

Randeep is known for his stellar performances in movies like ‘Sarabjit’, ‘Highway’, ‘Extraction’ and ‘Sultan’.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Kaaranvir Bohra reveals his ‘Lock Upp’ game plan

Dwayne Johnson: ‘Jungle Cruise’ ride is all about wish fulfillment

‘Learning pole dancing was on my wishlist and I achieved it:...

Allu Arjun to watch ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ with fans at Hyderabad...