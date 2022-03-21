If rumours are to be believed Randeep Hooda seems to have found love again. This time it is Manipuri model and actress who ahs worked in movies like ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Rangoon’ and Mary Kom’, Lin Laishram.

While neither Randeep nor Lin have officially conformed their relationship, sources say that the couple have been going steady for the last 6-8 months.

Before this, Hooda was confirmed to be in a relationship with Neetu Chandra for nearly 3 years from 2010-2013.

He was also in a relationship with Sushmita Sen for a while many years ago. While Randeep is not one to shout from rooftops about his personal life, he has also never been super secretive.

He tends to not comment on his personal life and so we may have to make do with speculations based on his social media feeds.

Lin Laishram is a successful model who has also worked in movies like ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Mary Kom’ and ‘Rangoon’ and ‘Axone’.

She has in the past been vocal about racism faced by North East Indians in India. She has also participated in the reality show ‘Kingfisher Calendar Girls. She has studied and worked as model in New York and then she moved to Mumbai and did theatre with renowned artists like Naseeruddin Shah.

Randeep is busy with his upcoming projects. He has ‘Mard’ which is set for a September release date. Then he has ‘Unfair and Lovely’ due to release in October. He also has ‘Rat on a Highway’ that will hit the big screens in December of 2022.

Randeep is known for his stellar performances in movies like ‘Sarabjit’, ‘Highway’, ‘Extraction’ and ‘Sultan’.