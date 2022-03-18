‘Only Girl’ singer Rihanna may not be the ‘only girl’ in her house anymore as her fans are speculating that the singer might be expecting a baby girl. This is because recently Rihanna was spotted at Target buying an orange ruffled baby dress.

Rihanna has been a fabulous role model for pregnant women so far. She has not shied away from flaunting her baby bump and her fashion quotient has gone up several notches ever since she started showing. Rihanna can be called the fashion icon for pregnant women.

She is in her third trimester and her fans are going crazy waiting for the moment her baby arrives. So naturally those very same eagle eyed fans were quick to notice when she was photographed at Target buying an orange ruffled baby dress.

Several onlookers saw her making that purchase leading her fans to believe that she will soon be having a baby girl. Needless to say, Rihanna looked her stylish best sporting a blue sweatshirt which read ‘living the dream’ paired with a shimmery silvery blue mini skirt.

Of course, given that she is already shopping for the baby, it’s a given that her baby will be fashionable which is reasonable given that the mother is a fashion diva. Rihanna’s pregnancy fashion alone is worth the headlines. When she first announced that she was pregnant on January 31, she wore a long puffy jacket, bottom unbuttoned paired with low-rise jeans so she could show off her baby bump.

Rihanna has also been lucky that her pregnancy has allowed her to continue with the active lifestyle that she so enjoys. She is a healthy and active woman and staying active is a big part of her life, which thankfully she has been able to do throughout her pregnancy. Now her fans will just have to wait a little more to know if she is indeed having a girl!