Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Riteish Deshmukh share a great bond off-camera. The two stars when they take the stage mesmerise audience with their chemistry and banter and now it seems they want to cement their bond further with the former superstar actor signing up for a cameo in Riteish Deshmukh’s maiden directorial, ‘Ved’.

For the unversed, Riteish Deshmukh takes on the mantle of direction for the first time with the movie, ‘Ved’. It is a Marathi movie and as per latest reports, Salman Khan has been roped in to do a dance number for a song in the movie.

As per an exclusive report in Mid-Day, it was stated that Riteish Deshmukh has been in talks with Salman Khan for a while now.

The song in question is still being kept under wraps so no one is sure about the genre of the song, but it will reportedly be shot later this week in Mumbai.

This means, Salman Khan will have to fly down from Hyderabad (where he is shooting for ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ aka ‘Bhaijaan’) to Mumbai and he will reportedly finish the shoot for the song in 2 days – June 25 and June 26.

Riteish Deshmukh’s ‘Ved’ stars Genelia D’Souza and Jiya Shankar in the main cast. The movie marks Genelia’s return to the big screen after nearly a decade and while this is her husband’s directorial debut, ‘Ved’ will be Genelia’s debut in Marathi films. Jiya Shankar the other actress is a popular name in Marathi television space but this will also be her debut as far as Marathi movies are concerned.