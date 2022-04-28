Shehnaaz Gill undoubtedly became a popular celebrity after he stint in the 13th season of the reality show Bigg Boss.

She became a household name and her chemistry and rumoured relationship with fellow contestant, the late Siddharth Shukla became the talk of the town.

Following the untimely demise of Shukla, Shehnaaz was once again in the news but the Punjabi singer and actor conducted herself with the utmost dignity through it all.

She also reportedly shares a warm bond with Bigg Boss host, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and it looks like Salman Khan wants to extend the camaraderie he shares with Shehnaaz and so she is likely a part of his upcoming project, ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’.

The movie has been making news for a few days now. It started with producer Sajid Nadiadwala bowing out of the project and Salman Khan taking over the production along with playing the lead in the movie.

The movie stars Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in the lead and yesterday it was finally confirmed that Salman Khan’s brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma is also a confirmed cast in the movie and will be playing one of Salman’s brothers.

Now the buzz is that the latest addition to the movie is Shehnaaz Gill who will likely be paired opposite Aayush Sharma in the movie.

Official confirmation on this news is still awaited. Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in the Punjabi movie ‘Honsla Rakh’ with Diljit Dosanjh. She was much appreciated for her performance in the film. If this report is accurate, then Shehnaaz Gill will be making her Bollywood debut with ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’, which is slated to release in theatres on December 30, 2022.