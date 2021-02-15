The Congress on Monday termed the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi as ‘shocking’ and ‘unfortunate’ and asked if the ‘state was so weak that a tweet threatened its security’.

“Is the state so weak that a tweet threatens its security? Is the state so paranoid that a 22 year is a national security threat? Is the state so intolerant that it cannot tolerate youth standing with farmers? Is this the “badlav” Modiji wanted?”: Congress leader Kapil Sibal tweeted after mentioning Disha Ravi’s name.

The party’s Deputy leader in Rajya Sabha, Anand Sharma tweeted on Sunday: “Police should recognise her right to liberty and courts must respect the Supreme Court Judgement which says bail is the rule and Jail an exception. Arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi is most unfortunate and shocking. Custodial interrogation of a young woman without any criminal antecedents cannot be justified.”

Congress social media head in Kerala, Anil K. Antony told IANS: “Ridiculous to see these young activists bullied by the state machinery. The right to dissent is a basic right in a democracy.”

The role of two more activists is also under scanner in the ‘Toolkit’ document case shared by global climate activist Greta Thunberg in support of the farmer protests. Non-bailable warrants have been issued against activists Nikita Jacob, who is a lawyer by profession, and Shantanu as a police team is looking for them.

The development comes at a time when outrage is spiralling over the arrest of Disha Ravi, a Bengaluru college graduate and climate activist, on conspiracy and sedition charges. Disha Ravi was produced in a Delhi court on Sunday and was sent to five-day police custody.

Nikita’s social media profile states that she is a practicing advocate enrolled with the Maharashtra and Goa State Bar Council and registered with the Bombay High Court.

–IANS

miz/dpb