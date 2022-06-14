Rumours are strong that actor Flora Saini will soon be seen in the highly anticipated movie ‘Bhediya’ along with Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon.

So far, the news has been making the rounds on all media portals but no official conformation has been made by the makers of ‘Bhediya’ or by Flora Saini herself.

Flora has some impressive line-up of work to her credit. She has starred in projects like ‘Stree’, ‘Dabbang 2’, ‘Lakshmi’, ‘Fraud Saiyaan’, ‘MSG’, and more and her digital series credits include ‘X.X.X.’, ‘Gandi Baat Season 2’, ‘Wanna Have a Good Time’, ‘City of Dreams’, among others.

Flora Saini also made headlines recently when she announced that she is launching her own app. With ‘Bhediya’ the makers are trying to create a stunning visual spectacle and push the envelope when it comes to visual effects in Bollywood.

Given that, the makers are in no hurry to rush through and release the movie. They are content to complete this intricate work with as much perfection and detailing as possible. For ‘Bhediya’ the effects studio that’s bringing the story to life is the same one that’s worked on projects like ‘WandaVision’, ‘Hellboy’, ‘Mortal Kombat’ and ‘As Astra’.

‘Bhediya’ has been directed by Amar Kaushik, and has been written by national award-winning writer Niren Bhatt. The movie has been presented by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and Jio Studios and for now the movie is slated to release in cinemas on November 25, 2022.