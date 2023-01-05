Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan on Thursday said that a

network of Islamic State (IS) terrorists involved in the attack on Pakistan’s Embassy in Kabul has been killed in an operation.

On December 2, 2022, the Embassy came under attack with Charge d’Affaires to Afghanistan Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani targeted, reports Dawn news.

Nizamani was unscathed but his guard was critically wounded.

The Islamic State group’s Khorasan chapter (IS-K) had claimed responsibility for the attack, confirming that it was targeting the

Pakistani envoy.

Subsequently, the Foreign Office in Islamabad had said that they remained in active contact with the Afghan authorities and expressed the confidence that the attack would be fully investigated and the perpetrators and their abettors would be brought to account.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Mujahid said Afghan security forces carried out operations in Kabul against a “dangerous network” of the IS group who were involved in attacks on the Embassy and on a hotel where Chinese nationals were staying, Dawn reported.

On December 12, 2022, China had said that five of its nationals were wounded in a bombing-and-shooting attack.

Chinese nationals were later asked by the authorities in Beijing to leave Afghanistan over security concerns.

The spokesman also confirmed that the militants killed in the operation were also involved in a bomb attack near a military airfield in Kabul and several other areas, Dawn reported.

He said that a similar operation was also conducted against the IS in Nimroz province.

Eight IS members were killed in the operations on Wednesday, Mujahid said, adding that several foreigners were among those killed.

He went on to say that the killed terrorists had planned more attacks on key targets, Dawn reported.

“They planned to bring IS members from other countries and launch coordinated attacks,” the Taliban spokesman added.

