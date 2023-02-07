ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Is ‘The Family Man’ returning?’, Manoj Bajpayee’s video sends netizens in frenzy

National Award winning actor Manoj Bajpayee, who is known for his works in ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Satya’, ‘The Family Man’ and several others, dropped a curiosity bomb on his social media on Tuesday.

Taking to his Instagram, the actor shared a video of himself in which he is talking to the camera. The actor penned the caption as, “‘Family’ ke saath aa raha hoon…swagat nahin karoge humara?”

In the video, he says, “Hello, hello hello, kaise hain aap sab? Bahut time ho gaya, nahi? Meri baat gaur se suniye. Iss Holi, apki family ke liye laa raha hoon apni family le kar. Stay tuned.”

The video has catapulted the fans of the actor and the streaming series into a frenzy. Netizens are chuffed with the return of the ‘The Family Man’.

Soon after the video was dropped, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to express their excitement for the show. “Can’t wait for season 3,” wrote one fan.

Another commented, “Master piece is coming.” A third fan added, “Shree Kant Tiwari is coming.”

Besides Bajpayee, ‘The Family Man 1’ and ‘The Family Man 2’ had featured Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

The series was created by Raj & DK 2. Besides ‘The Family Man 3’, the duo has three more shows in the works. The soon-to-release web series ‘Farzi’, which is headlined by Shahid Kapoor, Raashii Khanna and Vijay Sethupathi.

They are presently shooting for their next, ‘Guns and Gulaabs’, which features Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan and Adarsh Gourav. They also have Varun Dhawan and Samantha starrer ‘Citadel’ in the pipeline.

