Is the mistreatment of Indian students in Ukraine racism?

Sabrina Almeida

Media reports of Indian and African students being subjected to racism and violence as they attempted to get out of war-torn Ukrainian cities were almost as horrifying as the unprovoked Russian aggression itself.

Disturbing videos, which went viral, showed Ukrainian forces preventing non-European students from boarding buses, trains and crossing the borders. A CNN report further alleged authorities were especially cruel to the male students… probably because Ukrainian men were conscripted and not allowed to leave the country. A third report said Indian students were being denied entry to Poland because India did not support Ukraine against Russia!!!

With hostilities showing no signs of abating, India taking time to figure out its evacuation strategy and “coloured” people being prevented from leaving — it seemed like the odds were stacked against Indian nationals. The death of the 21-year-old medical student from Karnataka during the Russian shelling of Kharkiv further exacerbated the panic.

It’s a traumatic situation as it is… to be in a foreign country without food, money during a war… not knowing how and when you will get home safely. Being targeted because of your skin colour and ethnicity or your country’s political stance is even more horrifying.

While there is no disputing the fact that the discrimination these students faced was WRONG, I am still hesitant to categorize the situation as purely racist. Afterall, the worst human traits can manifest when you’re trying to stay alive. But does that make you a bad person?

Research shows that cave dweller traits are very much alive in us “modern” humans. So, in a fight or flight scenario (like this one), our cave dweller brains are highly likely to take over.

It’s like a ‘Lord of the Flies’ scenario as far as the internal conflict of reason vs. impulse and civilization vs. savagery is concerned.

I thought about what I might do in such a situation. Truth is, I’m not sure I’d overcome the inner cave dweller when the safety of my family is at stake.

Perhaps that is what the Ukrainians were doing? Or at least I’m hoping that this was the reason for their hostility towards the foreign students.

Chances are, we upstanding Canadians might also fall off the moral pedestal when faced with a threat to our personal safety or that of our loved ones.

I asked several friends what they would do, in an attempt to gather some public opinion on the matter. While all of them sympathized with the foreign students who were treated poorly, none could be certain that they wouldn’t be as ruthless when push came to shove.

No doubt this rationale would bring little solace to the students who have been through a terrible ordeal, especially those that were victims of violence.

But war is an extenuating circumstance that could bring out the worst in some if not most people. It’s not right but ‘human’, is what I’m saying!

Is it possible to not turn on another human being in adversity?

Novelist James Lane Allen would say it depends on each individual’s mental makeup or character and not the “extenuating circumstance” one is facing.

According to the author “how you handle a crisis is a test of your character”.

Allen was of the opinion that “adversity does not build character, it reveals it”. Which means it shows who we really are. (Ouch, that shows me in a poor light!!!)

So, though we might understand the vicious and discriminatory behaviour of those Ukrainians, we cannot ignore or condone it.

So any exemplification of such incidents should serve to subdue the cave dweller within rather than give it the opportunity to run loose.

And while the allegedly racist actions of a few are not reflective of the nature of all Ukrainians, perhaps the narrative will be changed by stories of kindness shown to foreigners however small or few they might be.

Isn’t that the kind of human we’d all want to meet in adverse situations… and pay it forward!!!