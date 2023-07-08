Targetting the BJP-led Central government over Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in a defamation case, former AICC secretary Girish Chodankar on Friday questioned the saffron party “if the current era wherein a person without committing a crime is booked and convicted can be considered Ram Rajya”.

In a tweet, Chodankar said “Is this Ram Rajya? Where a person without committing a crime is booked and convicted. BJP stifling democracy and its institutions?”

Chodankar, also the former chief of Congress in Goa, said that the entire nation is with Rahul Gandhi for a healthy democracy.

“You cannot stop him from exposing your wrongdoings,” he said.

His remarks came after the Gujarat High Court on Friday did not stay the session court judgement convicting Rahul Gandhi in the ‘Modi surname’ defamation case.

Rahul Gandhi, after his conviction on March 23 by the Surat court, was disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP on March 24.

2023070735714