After ‘Heropanti 2’ Tiger Shroff is hard at work for his next slate of movies, which are ‘Ganapath’ and ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. The latter is a special project as it marks the first time Tiger will be collaborating with fellow martial arts specialist and Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar.

Both these movies are being backed by Pooja Entertainment, which is Jackky and Vashu Bhagnani’s production house.

While fans of Tiger were excited because ‘Ganapath’ was scheduled to release Christmas weekend 2022, as per latest reports it seems like the wait might be a little longer.

The reason for the delay could be the box office clash that ‘Ganapath’ would face in December. Right now, Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’ and Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Merry Christmas’ are set to release on December 23, 2022.

Also, December 2022 is when Hollywood’s magnum opus the most awaited, ‘Avatar 2’ is also set for release. ‘Avatar’ is scheduled to release on December 16, but that’s only a week before ‘Ganapath’s’ release date.

A four-way clash at the box office seems like a big risk to take, even though the Christmas weekend is the most lucrative time for a movie release as nearly everyone across the country and the world are in the holiday mood and it’s the best time to attract movie goers to the theatre.

There are conflicting reports as to why ‘Ganapath’ is potentially being postponed. While the avoidance of box office clash seems logical and believable, some sources state that the production house is not confident that all the heavy VFX and other effects which are required to be added in the post production stage will be completed in time for a December release.

Meanwhile, an official confirmation about the postponement of release date is still awaited. It is understandable that the producers Vashu and Jackky will be apprehensive to release Ganapath along with ‘Cirkus’ and ‘Merry Christmas’, a mere week after the release of ‘Avatar: The Way of the Water’. More so, given the fate of Tiger Shroff’s recently released ‘Heropanti 2’, which despite being mounted on a large scale with fantastic effects and fight sequences, failed to bring audiences to the theatres.