INDIASCI-TECH

Is Twitter dying as Justin Bieber & Taylor Swift not tweeting: Musk

NewsWire
0
0

Elon Musk, who is now on the board of Twitter after acquiring 9.2 per cent stake in it for nearly $3 billion, took a fresh dig at the Parag Agrawal-led platform, asking if the micro-blogging platform is dying as several high-profile accounts do not tweet frequently.

Sharing a list of 10 most-followed Twitter accounts, Musk asked: “Is Twitter Dying?”

“Most of these top accounts tweet rarely and post very little content. Is Twitter dying?” He posted late on Saturday.

The list from the Twitter account of World of Statistics had names like former US president Barack Obama (131.4 million followers), singer Justin Bieber (114.3 million) and Katy Perry (108.8 million) and others top accounts belonging to popular artists Rihanna and Taylor Swift.

“For example, @taylorswift13 hasn’t posted anything in 3 months,” Musk asked.

“And @justinbieber only posted once this entire year,” the Tesla and SpaceX CEO further commented.

Musk has more than 80 million followers on the platform.

On Friday, Twitter said it plans to hold a meeting for employees concerned about Musk’s influence on the company’s board.

Twitter last week said it will not give Musk any special treatment on the platform, after he earned a seat on the company’s board of directors.

Twitter spokesperson Adrian Zamora said the platform is “committed to impartiality in the development and enforcement of its policies and rules,” implying that Musk will be subject to the same Twitter rules as everyone else.

In other words, Twitter could likely still ban or suspend Musk, if need be.

After Musk disclosed his purchase of a 9.2 per cent stake in Twitter, the platform’s CEO Agrawal confirmed Musk would serve as a class II director on the company’s board until 2024.

20220410-111801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Assam CM warns police officers using subordinates for personal work

    Believing that art matters, again

    Court takes cognizance of Republic TV’s plaint against TV anchor

    ED arrests Thomas Daniel, daughter in Kerala Popular Finance scam