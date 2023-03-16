New Delhi, March 16 (IANSlife) Summer is just around the corner! As the weather gets warmer and the sun shines brighter, it is also the time to shake up your skincare routine a little bit.

After all, the heat and the humidity will warrant some extra love to your skin to keep it healthy and glowing. It will become important to protect, nourish and hydrate your skin as the heat can really be unforgiving. This is the right time to start the transition to your summer routine, so it becomes all the easier for you to maintain skin health.

Here are five important tips that will help you get (and keep!) that summer glow.

Sunscreen is your best friend

We cannot stress this enough! Sunscreen is your skin’s best friend. It is a must-have all year round but becomes especially important when you are going out during the peak summer months. UV rays can damage the skin causing premature aging, tanning, and hyperpigmentation. It is important that you use broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 daily.

Make sure you apply your sunscreen a good 15 minutes before stepping out and keep reapplying throughout the day. In fact, dermatologists suggest replying every 2-3 hours during the day when you are exposed to the sun. A good investment here will be a sunscreen stick that can be used to easily touch up, even on your make-up. Also, do not forget your body; apply a decent amount to protect your body as well, along with your face.

Switch to a lighter skincare routine

Summers mean that you can swap out your heavier cleansers and moisturising creams (which worked great in dry winters) for lighter products. Go for gentler cleansing and moisturising options which will not clog your pores while also keeping you hydrated and your skin nourished. The same goes for your makeup, instead of full-coverage heavy foundations, go for lighter ones and you can opt for a bit more concealer for your problem areas. Always take a closer look at your makeup and choose products that are noncomedogenic and will not occlude your skin.

Make sure to moisturise and lock that in

Did you think you can skip moisturising in the sultry heat, even when your face feels oily? Absolutely not! Moisturising your skin daily is as important in summer as it is in winter. Your skin needs hydration for that plumpness and radiance. Choose a light moisturiser that can team well with your cleanser and toner.

Apart from moisturising skin externally, it is also extremely important to not use products that strip the skin of its natural oils as they can eventually disrupt the skin barrier and weaken it. Using harsh soaps is one of the biggest culprits which can cause loss of moisture and make the skin dry and irritated. The best way to prevent this is to use a soap with a humectant such as Glycerine which will ensure that the skin’s own moisture is not lost.

A great option is the Savlon Glycerine soap with natural origin glycerine which makes the skin soft and protects it from 100 disease causing germs. This translucent soap is dermatologically tested and suitable for all skin types. With a fresh, citrusy fragrance, it will also make you feel refreshed and the creamy lather will make bathing all the more enjoyable.

Exfoliation is essential

Exfoliation has been one of the most important skincare tips since way before Tik-Tok made it popular. Exfoliating your skin once a week helps to remove dead skin cells and unclog pores which can lead to breakouts and dull-looking skin. It is also important to choose the right chemical exfoliant based on your skin type and your skin needs. It is best to consult your dermatologist for the right one and the adequate frequency of usage.

Exfoliants can make your summer-stressed skin feel nice, and fresh giving you a soothing feeling. Remember, exfoliated skin is more prone to sun damage, so skipping on sunscreen while you are also using chemical exfoliants is blasphemous! Sunscreen application becomes all the more important for exfoliated skin.

Add antioxidants to your regime

Antioxidants for your skin are what mimosas are to your beach holiday. They will definitely up your skincare game. Antioxidants fight free radicals which damage your skin causing aging and dullness. While you ought to include foods like carrots, spinach, berries, etc, in your diet which are natural sources of antioxidants, you can also incorporate topical products to give your skin additional benefits. Using an antioxidant serum with Vit C can be beneficial but consult with your dermatologist for usage and frequency based on your skin type and your problem areas.

And lastly, hydrate, hydrate hydrate. Drinking plenty of water (at least 8-10 glasses) will keep your skin hydrated from within. Incorporate foods with high water content such as watermelon, cucumber, and celery in your diet. Keep up with your daily movement and exercise regularly.

Taking care of your skin in summer isn’t as hard as it seems to be. Follow these tips and embrace the sunshine to flaunt that naturally plumpy, healthy summer glow.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20230316-121002