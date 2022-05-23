Consuming salt and sugar and lots of it has documented adverse health effects. Too much salt can adversely affect those who suffer from high blood pressure. Too much sugar is detrimental to anyone trying to lose weight and it can be disastrous for someone who is diabetic.

So, is it better to completely do away with salt and sugar in the diet? Is that the trick to staying healthy?

Before we answer that, let’s find out what salt and sugar does for the body. Salt as we all know, is a mineral which helps maintain fluid levels in the body, it also balances the acid base, helps muscle contractions and assists in conducting nerve impulses.

Sugar, in the meanwhile, is a carbohydrate and also a very good source of energy for the body so it can accomplish everyday tasks.

Therefore, salt and sugar, both play important role in the body. It is therefore clear that zero salt and zero sugar, in the long run, will also have adverse effects on the body.

The crux here is that salt and sugar are essential for the body but excess amounts of it come with a ton of health problems.

It is therefore important to find out the right amount of salt and sugar that one can consume everyday to allow smooth functioning of the body without any harmful effects.

A senior nutritionist Shivani Balaji spoke to Indian Express about consuming salt and sugar and said, People are often unaware of the amount of salt and sugar they consume because they usually do not keep a tab on their consumption of processed foods and preservatives. Salt recommendation for healthy adults by World Health Organization (WHO) is less than five grams (1 teaspoon)/ day. For children, it is between two to 15 years, it is less than for adults and depends on their energy needs.”

She further continued, “Free sugar intake is recommended at 5-10 per cent of the total calories. Salt can come into the diet from processed foods like ready-to-eat meals, noodles, cheese, salty snacks like chips and mixtures, processed meats like bacon, ham, salami, etc. or through preservative-laden foods such as pickles, jam, jelly, sauces etc. Similarly, free sugar can be added to gravies, sodas, shakes, concentrated fruit juices, candies, sugary snacks etc.”

She also made some suggestions on how one can limit intake:

Read and analyse labels before buying food products

Do not use salt shakers at dining table

Opt for home-made over store-bought or ready-to-eat meals

Added sugar has zero health benefits, so sugar in coffee and tea are empty calories. Get daily dose of sugar from whole fruits.

Reduce salty preservative laden store-bought snacks.

Refined white sugar is bad for health. Replace it with raisins, figs, jaggery, honey, dates, etc.

To avoid sugar cravings, eat small but frequent meals

The nutritionist further said, “Rather than eliminating salt and sugar totally from your diet, it is recommended to include it in a prescribed amount for getting optimum. However, before making any major dietary changes, make sure that you consult a qualified nutritionist or dietician.”