ISB among Bloomberg Businessweek’s best B-schools

Hyderabad, Dec 10 (IANS) The Indian School of Business (ISB) figures in the Bloomberg Businessweek’s ranking of the best global business schools of 2019-20. The ISB’s post-graduate programme in management (PGP) has been ranked at fourth place in the Asia-Pacific region, according to ISB here on Tuesday.

Bloomberg Businessweek ranked 131 business schools around the world to find the best programmes to get an MBA. The list is based on the data compiled from 9,000 plus students, 14,920 alumni and 2,860 corporate recruiters, and compensation and job-placement data from each school.

The 2019-20 best B-schools results were broken down into four regions — Europe, Asia-Pacific, Canada and the US.

In addition to the overall ranking, schools are separately ranked on four component indexes — compensation, networking, learning, and entrepreneurship — providing students more ways to evaluate what schools have to offer them.

“The Bloomberg rankings bring us a lot of joy. We are ranked at No 4 and are the only B-school listed from India. Moreover, we are ranked No 1 on the learning and networking parameter, and No 2 on entrepreneurship and No 5 in compensation in the Asia pacific region, which talks a lot about the school’s mettle and the strong alumni connect,” said ISB Dean Professor Rajendra Srivastava.

