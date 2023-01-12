INDIASCI-TECH

ISB to help Cyberabad Council strengthen cyber security

NewsWire
0
0

The Indian School of Business (ISB) and the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) on Thursday signed an MoU to strengthen cyber security.

The ISB Institute of Data Science and Cyberabad police inked the MoU at ISB campus in Hyderabad.

DCP, Crimes, Cyberabad Police, Kalmeshwar Shingenavar, and ISB Institute of Data Science Executive Director, Professor Manish Gangwar, signed the agreement in the presence of ISB Dean, Professor Madan Pillutla.

The ISB Institute of Data Sciences and the SCSC, the collaborative body of Cyberabad police and the information technology industry, will undertake joint collaborative research activities on cyber security in areas of mutual interest.

They will endeavour to collectively publish reports that inform policy practices in cyber security, create projects for ISB’s AMPBA students to work on as a part of their coursework and strive to organise joint conferences and workshops to bring together academia, government, policy, and industry.

Shingenavar noted that cyber crimes are growing. After the pandemic, cyber crimes have become a major challenge not just for India but for all law enforcement agencies the world over. He hoped that this partnership with ISB Institute of Data Science will help in better policy formulation and enforcement to prevent cybercrime instances.

Gangwar said he was glad that the Institute is joining hands with Cyberabad police in its efforts to further strengthen cyber security through the use of state-of-the-art research in data science. This reflects the ISB’s mission of working closely with the government and society to contribute to the betterment of the community we live in, he added.

20230112-203602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tripura tribal council polls on April 4

    Restrictions in J&K’s Rajouri town to maintain law & order

    SC to hear Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind’s plea against Jahangirpuri demolition drive on...

    Govt says single use plastic ban implementation would be strict, activists...