Real Madrid midfielder Isco Alarcon confirmed on Monday he is leaving the club when his contract expires in June.

The 30-year-old will leave the club he joined from Malaga in the summer of 2013 after making 352 appearances in which he scored 53 goals, although he had lost his place in the starting line-up in recent seasons, as highlighted by the fact he didn’t play a single minute of Real Madrid’s Champions League win over Liverpool on Saturday night.

Isco is not the only player who will leave Real Madrid this summer, with Brazilian left-back Marcelo confirming during the club’s celebrations on Sunday night that he too had played his last match for the club, reports Xinhua.

The 34-year-old Marcelo joined Real Madrid as an 18-year-old and leaves after winning a total of 25 trophies with the club and making 546 first-team appearances.

The departures of these high-earning veterans, along with that of Gareth Bale, will considerably increase Real Madrid’s wage bill and make it easier for the club to make new signings over the summer.

20220530-222408