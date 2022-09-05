Bollywood actress Isha Koppikar believes in celebrating Ganesh utsav without harming nature and thus she made an eco-friendly idol and for the decoration she preferred to use flowers and earthen lamps.

She said: “I avoid using decorations made of plastic and use fresh flowers, leaves and diyas to decorate the pandals for the Ganesh festival. We can also make rangolis and add natural beauty to the Ganpati celebrations.”

On briefing about how she has decorated the house and made Ganpati idol by using natural products, the ‘Krishna Cottage’ actress shared: “Replacing the idea of sewing store-bought plastic bandhanwars(door hanging) with the ones made of flowers, clay, thread, clothes, making the idol with paper etc really makes a difference in the plastic waste at the end of the season. I think just a little thoughtfulness on our part can go a long way in helping the world.”

Isha is known for her roles in ‘Ek Vivaah… Aisa Bhi’, ‘Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?’ and she is all set for her next project which includes a Tamil science-fiction film ‘Ayalaan’, directed by directed by R. Ravikumar. It features It stars Sivakarthikeyan, Rakul Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar and Isha in the lead roles.

