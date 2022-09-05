ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIALIFESTYLE

Isha Kopikkar makes her Ganpati celebration eco-friendly

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actress Isha Koppikar believes in celebrating Ganesh utsav without harming nature and thus she made an eco-friendly idol and for the decoration she preferred to use flowers and earthen lamps.

She said: “I avoid using decorations made of plastic and use fresh flowers, leaves and diyas to decorate the pandals for the Ganesh festival. We can also make rangolis and add natural beauty to the Ganpati celebrations.”

On briefing about how she has decorated the house and made Ganpati idol by using natural products, the ‘Krishna Cottage’ actress shared: “Replacing the idea of sewing store-bought plastic bandhanwars(door hanging) with the ones made of flowers, clay, thread, clothes, making the idol with paper etc really makes a difference in the plastic waste at the end of the season. I think just a little thoughtfulness on our part can go a long way in helping the world.”

Isha is known for her roles in ‘Ek Vivaah… Aisa Bhi’, ‘Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?’ and she is all set for her next project which includes a Tamil science-fiction film ‘Ayalaan’, directed by directed by R. Ravikumar. It features It stars Sivakarthikeyan, Rakul Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar and Isha in the lead roles.

20220905-132805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Arjun Bijlani shares his words of wisdom

    Local Indian adaptations of international hit series ‘Modern Love’ planned

    Suhasini Maniratnam to play grandmom in ‘Modern Love Hyderabad’

    Adarsh Gourav: BAFTA nomination as good as win for me (IANS...