ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Isha Koppikar briefs about relevance of different colours in Navratri

NewsWire
0
0

‘Ek Vivaah… Aisa Bhi’ actress Isha Koppikar discussed her plan of celebrating the auspicious occasion of Navratri and also briefed about different colours that are linked with each day of the festivity.

She said: “As we all know, each day of Navratri stands for a particular colour and has some significance, so I try to coordinate with the colours defined for each day. Each day of the Navratri festival has a dedicated colour and significance attached to it.”

According to her, each colour has a different meaning. She explained: “The nine colours namely orange, white, red, royal blue, yellow green, grey, purple and pink signify energy, purity, fearlessness, prosperity, happiness, growth, strength, power of intellect and compassion respectively.”

Isha has been part of several Tamil, Telugu Kannada and Hindi films including ‘Dil Ka Rishta’, ‘Kyaa Kool Hain Hum’, ‘Fiza’ and others.

She opened up about her celebration plans, saying: “The festival brings with it a different level of joy and beats in the air, infecting people of all ages. This year, I will definitely take time out to go and enjoy the traditional Dandiya and Garba nights with my friends. I am excited to dance my heart out and celebrate Navratra this year. Isha will be next seen playing a politician in her next project titled ‘Love You Loktantra’.

20220927-114005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vipul Shah’s next ‘The Kerala Story’ is about the real-life story...

    Prabhas’ ‘Salaar’ teaser to be previewed in cinemas with ‘KGF –...

    Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor dare each other during launch of reality...

    Composer Michael Giacchino unveils ‘The Batman’ theme