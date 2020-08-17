Canindia News

Isha Koppikar on Sushant: May his family get justice and know the truth

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Actress Isha Koppikar has joined the list of celebrities seeking justice for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

On Monday, Isha took to her verified Twitter account and wrote: “Praying for Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. May his family get justice and know the truth. We are with you!”

Isha tagged her post with @anky1912, @shwetasinghkirt, #GlobalPrayer4SSR, #WarriorsforSSR, #CBIforSSR, #GodIsWithUs.

The actress also shared a picture of herself with her eyes closed and hands folded in prayer.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s sister Shweta has revealed that more than a million people has joined the global prayer meet for the late star, and called the moment a spiritual revolution.

Shweta took to Twitter and Instagram to thank the late actor’s fans and well-wishers around the globe for joining the prayer meet for her brother, and shared a collage of pictures of those who attended.

