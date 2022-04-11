ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODTOP ENTERTAINMENT

Isha Koppikar to play cop in Ram Gopal Varma’s ‘Dhahanam’

CanIndia News Online Editor-Seema
0
0

Isha Koppikar has played cop quite a few times before. She played a cop in ‘Kya Kool Hai Hum’ and ‘Shabri’ among other movies and looks like she is not giving up on being a cop on screen just yet.

Her latest cop avatar is that of an IPS officer in Ram Gopal Varma’s latest production, ‘Dhahanam’. The movie is set for digital release on MX Player on April 14, 2022.

Talking about her latest cop avatar in Dhahanam, Isha Koppikar said, “It’s a proud feeling to be able to don the uniform on screen. It comes with a great sense of responsibility and belief. The officers in uniform work tirelessly every day and face a great number of challenges so we all can be safe and at ease. I appreciate all the hard work they put in, and for that, I am grateful for them and also to be able to portray them on screen. Having said that, I am excited to play Anjana Sinha in Dhahanam who works hard to find culprits and brings peace to the chaotic hinterland village. This role really brought out the best in me as an actor and a woman and am thrilled to be associated with Ram Gopal Varma’s project.”

‘Dhahanam’ is said to be a crime thriller revenge movie about a son who is out to avenge the death of his father. The backdrop of the movie is a thirst for revenge, so the movie showcases bloodshed and oppression. It has been produced by Ram Gopal Varma and directed by Agasthya Manju.

Besides Isha Koppikar, the movie includes Abhishek Duhan, Naina Ganguly, Parvathy Arun, Ashwatkanth Sharma, Pradeep Rawat, Abhilash Chaudhary and Sayaji Shinde in important roles.

The original language of the movie is Telugu but it will also be dubbed in Tamil and Hindi. All 3 languages will be digitally available to stream o MX Player from April 14 onwards.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Unanimous negativity around ‘Pushpa’ sound-related technicalities

    SLB’s ‘Dholida’ from ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ sets the tone for Garba season

    When Shah Rukh Khan arrived at Juhi Chawla’s party at 2.30...

    Abhishek Bachchan: Leaving vanity behind was the first challenge to become...