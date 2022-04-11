Isha Koppikar has played cop quite a few times before. She played a cop in ‘Kya Kool Hai Hum’ and ‘Shabri’ among other movies and looks like she is not giving up on being a cop on screen just yet.

Her latest cop avatar is that of an IPS officer in Ram Gopal Varma’s latest production, ‘Dhahanam’. The movie is set for digital release on MX Player on April 14, 2022.

Talking about her latest cop avatar in Dhahanam, Isha Koppikar said, “It’s a proud feeling to be able to don the uniform on screen. It comes with a great sense of responsibility and belief. The officers in uniform work tirelessly every day and face a great number of challenges so we all can be safe and at ease. I appreciate all the hard work they put in, and for that, I am grateful for them and also to be able to portray them on screen. Having said that, I am excited to play Anjana Sinha in Dhahanam who works hard to find culprits and brings peace to the chaotic hinterland village. This role really brought out the best in me as an actor and a woman and am thrilled to be associated with Ram Gopal Varma’s project.”

‘Dhahanam’ is said to be a crime thriller revenge movie about a son who is out to avenge the death of his father. The backdrop of the movie is a thirst for revenge, so the movie showcases bloodshed and oppression. It has been produced by Ram Gopal Varma and directed by Agasthya Manju.

Besides Isha Koppikar, the movie includes Abhishek Duhan, Naina Ganguly, Parvathy Arun, Ashwatkanth Sharma, Pradeep Rawat, Abhilash Chaudhary and Sayaji Shinde in important roles.

The original language of the movie is Telugu but it will also be dubbed in Tamil and Hindi. All 3 languages will be digitally available to stream o MX Player from April 14 onwards.