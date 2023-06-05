ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Isha Talwar on ‘Mirzapur 3’: ‘With an important character, expect nothing but drama’

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Isha Talwar is currently looking forward to ‘Mirzapur 3’. Talking about her role, she said that when one takes on an important character, “expect nothing but great drama.”

The actress plays the role of Madhuri Yadav. In season 3 she will be seen as Munna Bhaiya’s widow and will be taking on Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) and Golu Gupta (Shweta Tripathi Sharma) to avenge her husband’s death.

Isha said: “Madhuri Yadav, as we already saw in season 2, had almost snatched power towards the end from Kaleen bhaiya essayed by the wonderful Panjak Tripathi for reasons best known to her.”

“When you take on such an important character in the show, please expect nothing but great drama intertwined riding on big EQ! This next bit can be left for another story closer to the show because the audience is still confused about Munna’s death – I know this from personal experience.”

She was seen recently in ‘Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo’, which was directed by Homi Adajania. It also stars Dimple Kapadia as Savitri, who runs a drug cartel, and is supported by her daughters-in-law – Angira Dhar and Isha and daughter, played by Radhika Madan.

The show also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Ashish Verma, Varun Mitra, Udit Arora, Deepak Dobriyal, Monica Dogra and Jimit Trived. It is currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

20230605-140805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Isha Koppikar to star in OTT heist drama ‘Suranga’

    Covid surge slows down the flight of ‘The Batman’ in China

    Actor, singer among 144 detained in police raid on Hyderabad pub

    Sai Deodhar on being part of ‘Nishabd’: I was completely bowled...