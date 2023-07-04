INDIA

Actress Isha Talwar says while she was creating her character in her head for her upcoming webseries ‘Chamak’, the first person that came to her mind was author and poetess Amrita Pritam.

In ‘Chamak’, Isha plays the role of a musician from a small town in Punjab. As a part of the research she even read a lot of the author’s work. Isha says Amrita Pritam’s simplicity helped her create an outer structure of her character in the web series.

Isha says,”My character is a musician from a small town in Punjab. While I was creating her in my head, the first person that came to my mind was author and poetess Amrita Pritam.”

She added: “As I started reading up about her and her work, I could find so many similarities between both of them, as Amrita ji and my character are believers of unconditional love and both have the ability to speak about it with a lot of simplicity. I was very careful that it did not turn out to be a caricature of her, since my character has a very different story.”

Isha will be headlining her upcoming web series ‘Chamak’, which is set to premiere on SonyLiv in August. The story of the web series is based on the glitz and glamour of Punjab’s music industry and shows an artist’s journey and her complex relationship with fame. She will also be seen playing the musical instrument Dhol. The series is directed by Rohit Jugraj Chauhan. Apart from that, she is also working on another web series titled Indian Police Force.

