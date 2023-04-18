ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ishaan Dhawan: I have been a ‘director’s kid’

NewsWire
0
0

‘Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana’ actor Ishaan Dhawan, who is currently seen playing the role of a neurosurgeon, Dhruv in the show ‘Dhruv Tara’, shared that he has been a “director’s kid” and realise the significance of carefully following the director’s instructions and thoroughly comprehending the character.

He said: “I have been a director’s kid, and have realised the significance of carefully following the director’s instructions and thoroughly comprehending my character. Having played the role of Dhruv for more than two months, now I am confident in my understanding of the character and feel comfortable taking creative liberties to infuse the role with my personal style.”

He further adds: “As an artist, I believe that when it comes to portraying a complex and multi-faceted character, it requires the actor to deeply understand the character’s psyche, his motives, and convincingly convey the emotions.”

For Ishaan, getting an opportunity to be part of the show ‘Dhruv Tara’ helped him to work on his acting skills and portray a different character from his previous ones and showcase his talent.

“The opportunity to play the character of Dhruv in ‘Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare’ is a wonderful chance for me to showcase my performance as an actor. This character is unlike any I have played, which I welcomed as a challenging opportunity,” he concluded.

Ishaan is a model and actor known for his roles such as Hamid in ‘Bebaakee’, and Kabeer in ‘Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana’, among others.

‘Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare’ airs on Sony SAB.

20230418-121201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    John Kokken wraps up his portions of Ajith-starrer ‘Thunivu’

    Virat Kohli to create short videos for fans on social media

    Jacqueline on fitness programme launch: I hope it motivates many people

    Telly theory: Saas, Bahu and new twists