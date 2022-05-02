ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ishaan Dhawan on his love for travel and why he still uses local trains!

Actor Ishaan Dhawan is seen playing the lead role of Neel in the TV show ‘Gud Se Meetha Ishq’. Ishaan is enthusiastic about trying all modes of transportation available, even the local trains.

He is playing the role of a Delhi guy who loves traveling and hiking trails leading far up to the mountains.

While talking about why he chose local trains as one of the ways to travel, Ishaan says: “I am a punctual person regarding work. So, I hate traffic and being late to shoot, especially for my current show. Local trains are a good way to avoid being late and seeing others during the morning hustle makes me feel relaxed and gives me a new perspective about my work.”

“Travelling in local trains has always provided me with the feeling of being grounded, being attached to my humble beginnings and the nostalgia of my early days. First of all, they are pretty easy to navigate. Secondly, it’s the lifeline of Mumbai. All of this made me appreciate it even more,” he added.

‘Gud Se Meetha Ishq’ features Ishaan Dhawan, Pankhuri Awasthy, Meera Deosthale, Amrapali Gupta and others.

