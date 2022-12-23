ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ishaan Dhawan will now be seen as the male lead in ‘Dhruv Tara’

NewsWire
0
0

‘Gud Se Meetha Ishq’ actor Ishaan Dhawan has been roped in to play the male lead in the upcoming show ‘Dhruv Tara’ which is a love story and highlights the coming together of two different eras.

Ishaan is a model and actor known for his roles such as Hamid in ‘Bebaakee’, and Kabeer in ‘Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana’, among others.

The 27-year-old actor will be seen playing the character of Dhruv, a doctor who is a genius and loves his profession immensely, and is also tech-friendly.

Speaking about his show and role, he said: “The show beautifully captures the difference in the two eras.”

He added that he looks forward to getting a good response for a different kind of story that bridges the gaps between two eras or in a way tries to cross the boundaries of time.

“I am very excited to begin this new journey and portraying a story that breaks the shackles of time has allowed me to push my boundaries. I am sure this unusual love story will keep the viewers on the edge of their seats,” he added.

‘Dhruv Tara Samay Sadi Se Pare’ will be starting soon on Sony SAB.

20221223-164003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Powerful film content can reach globally: Anurag Thakur

    ‘Hum Dono’ cooled down Aparshakti Khurana after ‘Dhokha Round D Corner’

    Horror film ‘Host’ had only a 17-page script

    Sonu Nigam: I can never say no to Subhash Ghai