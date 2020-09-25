Canindia News

Ishaan Khatter: Horror comedy ‘Phone Bhoot’ pushes me into a different space

by CanIndia New Wire Service00

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) Ishaan Khatter is all set to try his skills at comedy with Phone Bhoot, and the young actor is excited.

“Of course I am terribly excited, and also very enthusiastic to share screen space with Siddhant (Chaturvedi) who is a friend of mine,” Ishaan told IANS, adding that the script “was something that really convinced me to do it”.

“Phone Bhoot” is a horror comedy co-starring Katrina Kaif and Sidhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan describes it as a laugh riot.

“It is a laugh riot. Horror comedies have been done before but this is an exceptionally funny film. It’s very meta in its humor, it’s a film that doesn’t go from gag to gag. It has a funny and interesting story but it’s also just hysterical throughout,” he claimed.

“For me, this is my first in the comedy genre and I am very excited because it is so different from everything I have done before.”

Ishaan says the film will help him explore himself. “It will push me into a totally different space as an actor, I was looking for something like this. I have done a lot of work that has been intense. This will be a new fun direction to explore,” he said.

–IANS

dc/vnc

