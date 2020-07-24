Ishaan Khatter is not irked to be recognised as Shahid Kapoor’s brother

Actor Ishaan Khatter says he doesnt mind being recognised as the brother of Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor.

“I do not feel irked by the fact that I am often recognised as his brother. I came into the public eye at a young age of 15 and have been associated with him since then. That image has lived longer than the independent actor that I am now,” Ishaan said.

Talking about his bond with Shahid, Ishaan said: “Initially, I would always be discussing with him his choices of films and his roles, just to get a perspective and learn. It’s because of the fact that we are passionate about the same thing, I find myself very fortunate to go up to him, sit with him and learn from his experiences.”

“I have learnt a plethora of things from him. He has a lot of strong qualities that I really look up to and really admire. He has held up to a certain value system that has made him the person he is today. He is focused,” added Ishaan.