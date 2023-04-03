ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

Ishaan Khatter to star alongside Nicole Kidman in ‘The Perfect Couple’

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter will be seen starring alongside Hollywood star Nicole Kidman in the upcoming limited series ‘The Perfect Couple’ on Netflix.

He will play Shooter Dival, the best friend of the groom in ‘The Perfect Couple’.

‘The Perfect Couple’ also stars Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning and others.

The actor took to Instagram to announce the project, and wrote in the caption: “New beginnings.”

Netflix also shared the cast announcement and tweeted: “The Perfect Couple casting is actually perfect.”

Ishaan was earlier seen in Mira Nair’s ‘A Suitable Boy’. He was last seen in the film Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer film ‘Phone Bhoot’.

