Ishaan, Riya make memories while shooting in Agra for ‘Dhruv Tara’

TV actors Ishaan Dhawan and Riya Sharma had all the fun in Agra while shooting for their show ‘Dhruv Tara’ and they got candid about what they liked about the city.

They also opened up about travelling to different locations for the shoot.

Ishaan said: “The city of Agra spells romance from the moment you enter it. Shooting around the city really helped Riya and me slip into our characters who epitomise love across eras.”

“While walking around Mehtab Bagh, we could feel the garden’s unique energy and that got infused into our performance too,” added the actor known for his shows such as ‘Bebaakee’, and ‘Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana’.

While the ‘Banni Chow Home Delivery’ actress Riya, who is playing the 17th century princess Tarapriya in the show also added how she is connected with her on-screen role and added: “When I read the script of Dhruv Tara, I had to imagine Tara. Now that we are here in Agra, visiting the locations and setting up the shots, I am getting transported to her world for real.”

‘Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi se Pare’ will be starting from February 20 on Sony SAB.

20230123-154005

