SPORTSCRICKET

Ishan Kishan slammed for appealing for hit-wicket against Latham after taking off the bails

NewsWire
0
0

India wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan was slammed when he appeared to get the umpires into believing New Zealand captain Tom Latham had been out hit wicket during the first ODI at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

The incident happened on the fourth ball of the 16th over when Latham, playing his first ball of the match, went deep in his crease and tapped off left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav through the leg side.

Kishan suddenly went up in appeal and was joined in the same by captain Rohit Sharma. The square-leg umpire instantly took the decision upstairs, mainly unclear as to what exactly had happened.

Kishan and the Indian team appealed for Latham’s dismissal, indicating that the batter had disturbed the bails by stepping on his stumps. But replays checked by TV umpire K. Ananthapadmanabhan showed Kishan had deliberately knocked a bail off with his glove – at his second attempt – long after Latham had hit the ball.

It took little time for him to declare Latham “Not Out” on the big screen. On-air commentators Sunil Gavaskar and Murali Kartik weren’t impressed by Kishan’s moves, even as the wicketkeeper-batter continued laughing.

“The cheeky grin is fine, but don’t think that was the right thing to do,” said Kartik, the former India left-arm spinner. Gavaskar, the legendary India batter, also said in same vein.

“As a joke, it was okay, but then to go on to appeal, don’t think that’s the right thing to do. As a joke to maybe say, suggest to Tom Latham what had happened earlier when India was batting, that is understandable. But to appeal, that is not on. That is not cricket.”

The incident Gavaskar referred to also involving Latham occurred in the 40th over of India’s innings, when all-rounder Hardik Pandya was dismissed in freakish circumstances. Hardik tried to cut a Daryl Mitchell delivery through the third man but saw his off-stump bail being dislodged as the ball passed extremely close to the stumps and the on-field umpires referred the call to Ananthapadmanabhan.

Replays showed that Latham was standing up to the stumps and had his gloves very close to the bails, which looked to light up just after the ball had passed over the top of the stumps and was cleanly collected by the keeper.

Viewing a series of replays, the TV umpire tried to check whether Latham’s gloves were behind the stumps before he collected the ball, which was the case, so it was a legal delivery. He was eventually satisfied that there was no conclusive evidence that the bail had been dislodged by the wicketkeeper’s gloves, which left many dissatisfied as Pandya was dismissed for 38-ball 28.

20230119-130206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IND v WI: 240-250 would have been a more challenging total,...

    Sri Lanka hoping to keep momentum going vs SA in ODI...

    IPL 2022: Lucknow captain K.L Rahul fined for slow over rate

    Liam Livingstone ruled out of remainder of The Hundred with an...