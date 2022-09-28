SOUTH ASIA

Ishaq Dar takes oath as Pakistan’s new Finance Minister

NewsWire
0
2

Pakistani parliamentarian Ishaq Dar on Wednesday took oath as the 42nd Finance Minister of the country, a day after he was sworn in as a Senator.

In a ceremony held in the President’s House, President Arif Alvi administered the oath to Dar, reports Xinhua news agency.

Dar replaced his own party, PML-N, leader Miftah Ismail, who tendered his resignation to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif after serving office for five months.

In an interaction with the media before taking the oath, Dar said that Pakistan is facing challenges on the economic front and he will make his best efforts to overcome them.

Dar, who had served as Finance Minister thrice before, was nominated by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and the Prime Minister to the post during a meeting on Sunday.

He arrived in Pakistan on Monday night after being in a self-imposed exile for nearly five years.

20220928-152003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Imran says he had reports that dissidents frequented US embassy

    Opponent says Saudi Crown Prince had role in Kabul airport attack

    China employed ‘Debt Trap Diplomacy’ to gain strategic edge over SL:...

    Torture, including sexual, taking place in madrasas across B’desh: SC