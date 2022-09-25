PML-N leader Ishaq Dar will assume charge as the Pakistan finance minister on Tuesday and the current Finance Minister Miftah Ismail will continue to remain part of the government, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif decided during an important meeting here, local media reported.

Both Sharifs met here for over four hours at the Pakistan Prime Minister’s flat. Dar was also in attendance. A source privy to the contents of the meeting told Geo News exclusively that it has been decided that Dar will assume charge as the finance minister on Tuesday.

Shehbaz Sharif is set to leave for Pakistan on Sunday and it’s not clear yet whether Dar will fly with the premier or later.

The source said that Nawaz had not been happy with the economic policies of Miftah and had called for a change in the direction of economic policies, Geo News reported.

Nawaz, according to the source, is worried that the rise in prices of commodities had directly affected ordinary people which has impacted the support base of PML-N.

Other than the decision on Dar’s role in the government, the two leaders also discussed the ongoing situation in the country and measures taken by the sitting coalition government.

The strategy to deal with PTI Chief Imran Khan’s call for a long march, and ending PTI’s government in Punjab was also discussed. It was decided that Imran Khan’s long march will be dealt with by all legal means and no one will be allowed to create anarchy in the country, said the source privy to the meeting, Geo News reported.

The meeting decided that the next general elections will be held on time and no pressure from the PTI will be tolerated.

20220925-120203