Ishita Dutta reveals to Kapil Sharma she met her husband through Ajay Devgn

Bollywood actress Ishita Dutta, who is currently seen in the movie ‘Drishyam 2’ talked about her co-star Ajay Devgn and said that because of him, she and her husband Vatsal Sheth met and got married.

The 32-year-old actress is known for her work in a number of films and TV shows. She made her Telugu film debut with ‘Chanakyudu’, and her entry into Kannada cinema with ‘Yenidu Manasali’.

Ishita also appeared in Hindi movies such as ‘Firangi’, ‘Setters’ and ‘Blank’, but her serious foray into Bollywood started in 2015 with ‘Drishyam’, and now she is a part of the ‘Drishyam 2’ cast. Apart from movies, she was also seen in TV shows such as ‘Ek Ghar Banaunga’, ‘Bepannah’, ‘Nach Baliye 6’ and ‘Bigg Boss 13’.

Kapil asked Ishita how she and her husband Vatsal Sheth met. The actress had tied the knot with her boyfriend, who was known for his appearance in ‘Taarzan: The Wonder Car’ in 2017. She revealed that Ajay attended her marriage from the groom’s side. “I met my husband through Ajay Sir. I am very happy that he was our matchmaker,” the actress said.

Ishita came on the sets of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to promote ‘Drishyam 2’ along with Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Mrunal Jadhav.

Welcoming Tabu on the show, the host sang her popular song ‘Chhai Chappa Chhai’. This left her visibly awestruck and she expressed her happiness.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

