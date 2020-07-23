Ishita Ganguly all set to have a working birthday

“I always pray to God that I get to work on my birthday. This year is different and I won’t be able to do much on my birthday because of the social distancing. But my mom is with me and I am really looking forward to all the appreciation and blessings from my fans,” she added.

The show is back with its second season that revolves around the unique relationship between Krishn and Arjun. The team of the Star Bharat show is currently preparing for an upcoming track that revolves around Draupadi, essayed by Ishita.

Recently on Instagram, she gave a glimpse of her look in red ethnic wear, which her fans found “beautiful” and “terrific”.