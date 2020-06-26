Ishita Ganguly to play Draupadi in the show ‘RadhaKrishn’

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Actress Ishita Ganguly will essay the role of Draupadi in the show “RadhaKrishn”.

“I consider myself very fortunate to have got this opportunity to essay the role of Draupadi. It is one of the most important and inspiring characters in the chapter of Mahabharat. I’m also super excited to essay this character as it’s a challenge in itself,” said the actress, who is known for her wok in shows like “Shastri Sisters” and “Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi”.

“My parents are very spiritual, and I have been reading the Bhagavad Gita since a very young age. I have started reading it all over again so that it helps me understand my character better. At the same time, I am constantly in touch with the creative team to ensure that every scene is performed with utmost perfection,” she added.

The Star Bharat show features Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh in lead roles. The mythological show is set to have a new track, “Krishn-Arjun Gatha”.

