The thriller show “Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2” will move from television to an OTT platform. Actor Ankit Siwach has also been roped in to play a key role in the show.

While Ankit enters the show as Vyom, actors Helly Shah, Vishal Vashisht and Rrahul Sudhir will continue with their roles. The show has been left on a cliffhanger and a new mystery is set to unravel.

“It’s been on my bucket list to play a savvy character like Vyom, who is a charming villain. It’s been fascinating to see the show adapt for its web debut and give it an edgier look and experience that the audience will love. I am looking forward to this new journey,” says Ankit.

“Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2” will stream on Voot Select starting Monday evening. The show was airing on Colors channel so far.

–IANS

