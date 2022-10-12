ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ishwak Singh likes to challenge himself with diverse set of characters

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Ishwak Singh will be seen portraying a range of different characters in his upcoming projects. The actor, who gained prominence with ‘Paatal Lok’ and ‘Rocket Boys’, feels that it’s imperative for him to mould himself fully as per the demand of the script and characters.

Talking about the same, he said, “I have immense faith in the makers, if a filmmaker sees me as a certain character, I feel doubly reassured and that also becomes one of the factors for me to decide what I want to do.”

He further mentioned that portraying a range of character makes him better as an actor, “I believe in playing different characters, some I relate to directly which is very personal and takes me down the memory lane and some I am aware of but there are also parts and characters that belong to a world I’m completely oblivious to, which gives me an opportunity to get to know a new world and immerse myself in an ecosystem and interact with people I hitherto wasn’t aware of.”

“‘Paatal Lok’ and ‘Rocket Boys’ were both partially of the latter category,” he added.

Shedding light on his preparations for the role of India’s space pioneer Vikram Sarabhai, Ishwak said, “While I understood the dynamics of Vikram Sarabhai’s interpersonal relationships and his inner struggle, the science, the politics, the other scenarios, like societal norms, all these were absolutely new for me. For all of them, I researched and found out the specifics. Irrespective of the context it’s always a fulfilling journey as I come out of it more aware and informed.”

The actor has projects like the supernatural film ‘Adhura’, thriller film ‘Berlin’, second season ‘Rocket Boys’, adult comedy ‘Bas Karo Aunty’ and the upcoming season of ‘Paatal Lok’.

20221012-132201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nikhil’s next thriller movie titled ‘SPY’

    IANS Review: ‘Poikkal Kuthirai’ is a film that works in parts...

    Adarsh Gourav: Important for me to be a part of constructive...

    Pawan Kalyan-Sai Dharam Tej movie to be announced by March-end