Ishwak Singh says right look adds X factor and in ‘Berlin’ they have that

Actors Ishwak Singh and Aparshakti Khurana are soon going to be seen in never-seen-before avatars in ‘Berlin’. Ishwak says the right look adds an ‘X’ factor and in their upcoming film they have that.

Ishwak is all set to sport a look and character that he’s never essayed before, with tones of grunge and grit. The first look of the film is paper packed with a sense of angst giving the audiences a sense of the character Ishwak plays in the film which is intense and layered.

Ishwak says, “When an officer puts on his uniform in real life, he feels empowered or a businessman puts on his suit before a meeting, it’s what gets them in a certain state of mind to go about do their job.”

“For me, the look of any character is very important in that sense. I focus on the physicality and the psyche of the character a lot but what also adds to the X factor is the right look and in Berlin we have it on point. It’s one of the things I’m super excited about in the film.”

The movie also stars Aparshakti Khurana. Usually seen playing comic, Aparshakti will too be seen in a different appearance. Sporting a thick moustache and carrying the whole image of a common man, the look promises an extraordinary story.

Atul Sabharwal, the director of Berlin, which is produced by Zee Studios, is quite happy with the way the movie is shaping up.

‘Berlin’ narrates the story of a sign language expert, who gets into a rivalry between intelligence agencies, deceit and corruption.

20230119-114404

