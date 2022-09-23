INDIA

ISI-backed terror module busted in Punjab

Punjab Police have busted an ISI-backed terror module jointly handled by Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, and Pakistan-based gangster Harvinder Singh Rinda with the arrest of its two operatives, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said here on Friday.

Pertinently, Landa is considered to be the close aide of Harvinder Singh, who had joined hands with the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), and they have close ties with the ISI.

Landa had played a key role in conspiring the rocket propelled grenade (RPG) terror attack at the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali and had also planted an IED beneath Sub-Inspector Dilbagh Singh’s car in Amritsar.

Those arrested have been identified as Baljit Singh Malhi (25) and Gurbaksh Singh, both from Ferozepur.

DGP Yadav said in an intelligence-led operation by AIG (Counter Intelligence) Jalandhar Navjot Singh Mahal, the police teams managed to arrest both the accused persons.

The police have also recovered one sophisticated AK-56 assault rifle along with two magazines, 90 cartridges and two bullet shells from a location pinpointed by Gurbaksh Singh at his village, he added.

He said the preliminary investigations revealed that Baljit was in touch with Italy-based Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Sanghera, and on the latter’s directions, Baljit had picked consignment of weapons from a pinpointed spot in July.

Later, they concealed the consignment at fields owned by Gurbaksh in his village after conducting test fires, the DGP added.

He said it has also been ascertained that Baljit was in direct contact with dreaded gangsters, including Landa and Arsh Dalla.

Further investigations are on and more recoveries of weapons are expected soon, he added.

The DGP said that the war against gangsters waged by the Punjab Police on directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will continue till it emerges as a gangster-free state.

