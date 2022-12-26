SOUTH ASIA

ISI be used to check corruption: Imran Khan

NewsWire
0
0

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that good governance could be ensured if the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was used against high-level corruption, money laundering, occupation groups and smuggling.

Talking to senior journalists here, the PTI Chairman said if the ISI was assigned the task, dollars flight abroad would stop for good, The News reported.

He said the judiciary should stand for supremacy of the Constitution in the country.

Khan said the PTI did not dissolve the KP and Punjab assemblies, as it also had to bring its allies around. He said the PTI and its allies will seek a fresh vote of confidence in the Punjab Assembly long before January 11, 2023.

The PTI chief said he had no doubt that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi will dissolve the Punjab Assembly, adding that a good player did not play every ball.

Khan said he had no contacts with the establishment adding that they might hold the next general elections in April, The News reported.

“Elections will have to be held when the two provincial assemblies are dissolved. It’s no issue for us even if the elections get delayed after the dissolution of the two provincial assemblies,” said the PTI chief.

Meanwhile, in a social media post, Khan said: “Unluckily, the rule of law was not allowed in Pakistan. The iron grip of the elite class contributed towards making the institutions and mafias above the law.”

20221226-124603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pakistan to witness gas crisis in summer

    Harmanpreet, Pooja, Rajeshwari help India complete 3-0 ODI series sweep of...

    Pakistan has no plans of holding bilateral meeting with India: Bilawal...

    B’desh is strong example of communal harmony: Modi