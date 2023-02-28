The intelligence and military chief of Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) was killed during an operation in Kabul, according to a media report.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation, the Afghan Taliban administration arrested a high-ranking ISKP officer who is known to have been working as the terrorist organisation’s subcontinent chief, The Express Tribune reported.

According to the operation details, two Daesh members were killed in an overnight operation against a cell on 1st Street of Shahrak-e-Zakireen, Khair Khana, Kabul.

Among the killed was a key member of the ISKP, Qari Fateh, who previously served as Amir-al-Harb (military leader) for Khorasan, head of Kunar province, head of the eastern zone and currently as the intelligence and operations chief who directly masterminded recent operations in Kabul, including against diplomatic missions, mosques and other targets, The Express Tribune reported.

Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid told the media that on February 13, a special operation by the IEA Special Forces had also resulted in the death of three Daesh members, including its Indian subcontinent leader, Ijaz Amin Ahingar.

“A number of other Daesh members, including foreign nationals, planning deadly attacks have also been detained in recent days,” he added.

It may be noted that the operations come under the backdrop of meetings where Pakistan managed to secure ;fresh commitment” from the Afghan Taliban on tackling the renewed threat posed by banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) after a high-level delegation led by the country’s defence minister visited Kabul last week, according to officials familiar with the development, Express Tribune reported.

