SPORTSFOOTBALL

ISL 2021-22: Harmanjot Singh Khabra fined, suspended for two matches by AIFF

By NewsWire
0
7

The All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) disciplinary committee on Wednesday handed a two-match suspension and a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh on Kerala Blasters FC mid-fielder Harmanjot Singh Khabra.

The 33-year old Khabra was found guilty of “hitting an opponent when not challenging for the ball” after being charged with “violent conduct” in a 2021-22 Indian Super League match against Hyderabad FC last month.

Upon investigating video footage of the incident, the AIFF body show caused the player.

In his written response, Khabra regretted “making an error in sporting judgment and acting in a manner which is not in line with the laws of the game and it was never his intention to hurt Sahil Tavora.”

The committee called upon for an additional hearing and passed their verdict on Tuesday. Khabra will remain suspended for Kerala Blasters FC’s last two ISL league-stage matches this season against Mumbai City FC (March 2) and FC Goa (March 6).

The 33-year-old will be eligible for selection next if Kerala Blasters FC reach the Semi-finals.

20220302-170203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.