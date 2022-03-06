ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur’s Mobashir handed a two-match suspension by AIFF for ‘violent conduct’

SPORTSFOOTBALLINDIA

The All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) disciplinary committee has handed a two-match suspension to Jamshedpur FC’s Mohammad Mobashir Rahman and fined him Rs. 1.5 lakh after being found guilty of “violent conduct” during his side’s 2021-22 Indian Super League match against Hyderabad FC.

Mobashir will be ineligible for selection in the League Shield-deciding match between Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan on Monday.

The player has already served an automatic one-match ban in Jamshedpur FC’s previous match against Odisha FC.

Jamshedpur FC on Friday took a major step towards securing the 2021-22 ISL Winner’s Shield after a dominant 5-1 victory over Odisha FC at the Athletic Stadium. The Men of Steel have to avoid defeat in their next match to become winners of the league stage.

