ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal rope in Nepal defender Ananta Tamang

SC East Bengal has roped in Nepal defender Ananta Tamang for the remainder of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) season, the club announced on Wednesday.

The 24-year old Tamang joins the Red-&-Golds from Nepal side Three Star Club, where he was named the best defender of the A-Division League in 2020. He has played for the Nepal senior national team, making his debut against India in 2015.

“I am happy to join SC East Bengal. I look forward to helping the club in every way I can. It is a proud moment for me,” Tamang said.

Tamang was also the vice-captain of the Nepal under-19 football team which went on to win the 2015 SAFF U-19 Championship.

SC East Bengal have been completely out of form this season, winning just one match in 18 games so far and sitting at the bottom of the points table. They take on NorthEast United FC on February 28, followed by a match with Bengaluru FC on March 5 that ends their ISL 2021-22 campaign.

