ISL 2022-23: AIFF Disciplinary Committee rejects Kerala Blasters' protest

The Disciplinary Committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has rejected Kerala Blasters’ protest against Sunil Chhetri’s goal for Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 match played on March 3 at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

The Committee met on Monday under chairperson Vaibhav Gaggar and took the decision.

In its protest, Kerala Blasters FC, who disputed a goal scored by Bengaluru FC off a free-kick, and which was declared legitimate by the referee, the club management said, “The Referee allowed a player from the BFC to take a free-kick without blowing a whistle.”

As per AIFF’s statement on Tuesday, the Blasters also sought relief on two counts, saying, the match should be replayed and strict action should be taken against the said referee.

The AIFF Committee rejected this appeal based on the Chief Referee Officer, Trevor Kettle’s report as well as the IFAB Laws of the Game and the League Rules and Code.

“After considering the Protest and going through the Laws of the Game as well as the reports by the officials, the Committee said that it is of the view that the “Protest is not maintainable in law, as the conjoint comprehensive and holistic reading of the League Rules and the Code clearly provides that no protest can be entertained against a Referee’s decisions since the said decisions are final and binding,” the statement from Indian football governing body said.

“The facts of the present case depict that the incident does not even fall within the exception carved out in Article 70.5 of the Code. Thus, the present Protest letter/report/petition is dismissed,” it further stated.

