Bengaluru Fc players need to continue preserving and maintain the dedication in the game to improve their results, the club’s midfielder Suresh Singh Wangjam on Wednesday, ahead of their crucial Indian Super League clash with Mumbai City FC.

Bengaluru FC are currently ninth in the league standings and are hoping to climb up the standings and finish in the top bracket.

Suresh Singh also revealed that he hasn’t been at his best and is unhappy with his performances in the season so far, and believes that his built-up confidence will soon reflect on the pitch with his performances.

“Yeah, by my standards, I’m also not happy with my performance. I think I’m having a slow start, but at the same time, my teammates and even the coach spoke to me, and are helping me a lot. In every training session, I’m trying to improve. At the same time, I know what I’m capable of. I fully believe in myself on what I can do to give to the team,” he said while addressing the media in the official pre-match press conference ahead of Thursday’s Mumbai City FC clash.

Bengaluru have suffered three defeats in a row and are hoping to overcome the slow start in the next few matches, starting with the match against Mumbai City, the BFC midfield general said

Asked about the mood in the camp ahead of the clash with Mumbai, Suresh Singh said, “Three defeats in a row is very difficult to digest, but the good thing about the dressing room is that the coaching and management staff are encouraging us a lot.

“Even the fans are backing us a lot so that we can come back. And as a team, we are encouraging each other so that we keep our chins up, and even in the training, I feel everyone is very eager to turn the corner,” he added.

Asked whether he is trying to do something special to turn things around, Suresh Singh said, “Yes. Even the coach spoke to me about doing what I’m good at, and I know what I’m good at because every day after the training, I keep a notebook just to analyse myself. And I think if I keep everything very short and simple, I think I’ll be alright,” he said.

Suresh Singh said the reason for his slow start is the injury he suffered before the start of the season.

“Maybe before the season began, I had an injury, I was out for a month. I don’t know, maybe I missed some matches in the pre-season, but that’s not an excuse, to be honest. I think I’ll be back and I’m getting a lot of confidence from my teammates also. So, I think everything will be alright,” he explained.

The two former champions — Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC — seek a win against each other when they meet at the Mumbai Football Arena here on Thursday.

The Islanders are unbeaten in the league so far, while the Blues are sitting in ninth place, looking to avoid a fourth straight defeat this season.

After scoring heavily in their 6-2 come-from-behind win over Chennaiyin FC in their last game, Mumbai City FC have now scored 16 goals in six games, the highest in the Hero ISL this season. Averaging 2.7 goals per match, the Islanders have also kept the ball better than any other team in the league this season with 2131 completed passes.

