Having registered a comfortable win over ATK Mohun Bagan earlier this season, FC Goa will look to do the double over Mariners when two sides lock horns in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 match at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, here on Wednesday.

FC Goa, who are currently on a three-match unbeaten run and their clash against the ATK Mohun Bagan will see many of Carlos Pena’s men take on some familiar faces in Juan Ferrando, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Hugo Boumous and Lenny Rodrigues.

The former was previously the head coach at Goa, before shifting base to Kolkata last season. Colaco, Singh, Boumous and Rodrigues have also been part of memorable FC Goa teams from the past.

Interestingly, Ferrando never won against ATK Mohun Bagan while he was the chief tactician of FC Goa. And in November this year, the Men in Orange registered their first victory against the same opposition, with him in charge of them.

As the former coach of FC Goa, Juan Ferrando will be very familiar with their possession-based playing style, something that has been embedded into the Club’s philosophy by now. The Gaurs love to build from the back, keep possession of the ball through passing between players and create chances through open play.

ATK Mohun Bagan under Ferrando follows a similar style, which gives the Gaurs an edge as well as they can be aware as to what to expect from the Mariners on Wednesday.

Both teams have had contrasting fortunes in the league since their most recent encounter earlier this season. While ATK Mohun Bagan scored only once in their last three matches and gathered four points, FC Goa netted seven times and took seven points home during this same period.

Despite this, the Mariners are above the Gaurs in the standings. With 20 points, they are in third place while Pena’s men are in fourth with 19 points.

That said, both teams will be looking for a win come Wednesday, when they take on each other. The three points will help FC Goa replace ATK Mohun Bagan at third place, and thereby stake a claim for the playoff spots with eight matches remaining in the league stage.

