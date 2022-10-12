FC Goa started their season with a last-gasp win over East Bengal FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here on Wednesday.

Brandon Fernandes put the Gaurs ahead inside the opening ten minutes, and Cleiton Silva equalised for East Bengal from the penalty spot before Edu Bedia’s long-range free-kick made it 2-1 in the 94th minute.

FC Goa took the lead in the game via Brandon Fernandes. The 28-year-old midfielder was picked out from the left flank by Alvaro Vazquez before he dodged Ivan Gonzalez’s challenge and dinked it over Kamaljit Singh to give FC Goa the lead, seven minutes into the match.

In the 24th minute, Jordan O’Doherty and Cleiton Silva launched a counter-attack. O’Doherty played the ball in behind Silva but the striker could not get a shot away. At the half-hour mark, East Bengal appealed for a penalty, but a free-kick was awarded at the edge of the box instead. Silva’s strike from the set piece was punched clear by Dheeraj Moirangthem.

Five minutes from half-time, a long ball from the defensive third was played toward Vazquez. The Spaniard brought the ball down with an exquisite touch and then unleashed a shot on target that was palmed away for a corner. Edu Bedia whipped the ball in from the resulting corner and Anwar Ali’s header was only just wide.

The East Bengal pressure paid off when Vadakkepeedika skipped the offside trap and reached the ball before Moirangthem and was taken down by the keeper. The referee instantaneously pointed to the spot. Silva stepped up to take the spot kick, sent Moirangthem the wrong way, and levelled the score in the 64th minute.

In the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time, FC Goa won a free-kick in the East Bengal half, near the halfway line. The Gaurs swarmed forward for it as Edu Bedia whipped in a deep ball into the box. The ball bounced awkwardly in front of the keeper and sneaked into the back of the net without getting a touch off of any player.

The Gaurs will make a trip to the southeast coast to face Chennaiyin FC in their next match on Friday, October 21. East Bengal will travel to Guwahati next to face NorthEast United FC the day before that.

20221012-230602